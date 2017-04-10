NIO Teases First-Ever Production Car For The Chinese Market
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Chinese EV company NIO is teasing us with their first ever production car, set to debut during this year's Shanghai Auto Show.
After showing us the Eve Concept at the beginning of last month, NIO is now looking to put a production-ready car on Chinese streets in the very near future. There's currently no mention on whether the car will make its way into other markets.
Also, what type of car this will be is currently unclear, as this obscure teaser posted on the EV company's Facebook page doesn't allow for too many conclusions to be drawn - not that we won't give it a go.
So, judging by its shape, it would seem we're looking at some type of crossover, featuring a blue paint job with a black roof, which is pretty much the same color contrast we saw on the Eve Concept. What's more, it would appear that the car's doors extend into its roof, which is very Tesla Model X-ish.
Does this mean this yet unnamed car will feature gull-wing doors? It's certainly a possibility, though we won't know for sure until the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show comes around in about a week from now.
