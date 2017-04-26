Nissan And Mobileye To Collaborate In Advancing Autonomous Mapping

Nissan has announced a partnership with self-driving technology company Mobileye to accelerate the advancement of autonomous vehicle technologies.
Self-driving Nissans fitted with Mobileye NV chips and sensors will now generate anonymized, crowd-sourced data that will be used to create the next-generation of maps from the company. In doing so, the Japanese carmaker has joined the likes of Volkswagen and BMW.
By working with a number of car manufacturers, Mobileye will be able to share data in a single collaborative effort to improve its mapping technology.
In a statement, chairman and chief technology officer of Mobileye Professor Amnon Shashua said “We welcome the opportunity to take this next step with our valued partner Nissan. I'm very pleased that innovative work by our engineering teams is resulting in the confidence of customers to adopt REM™. We now have significant commitments from multiple global automakers to generate and share data from camera-equipped ADAS vehicles, and then utilize the resulting Global RoadBook as a critical input within autonomous vehicle systems."