Nissan Frontier Has a Future In America, Next Model Will Be a "Real Truck"

After years of stagnation, the mid-size truck market has sprung back to life thanks to the introduction of newer models such as the Chevrolet Colorado GMC Canyon , and Toyota Tacoma This hasn't gone on unnoticed by other automakers as Ford recently announced plans to launch a new Ranger in 2019 The plethora of new and redesigned models is missing one key player, namely the Nissan Frontier which has largely been untouched since it was introduced over a decade ago. That could soon be changing as Nissan North America's senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Operations has confirmed the "Frontier has a future."Speaking toat the New York Auto Show, Christian Meunier suggested the next-generation Frontier wouldn't simply be a renamed version of the Navara offered overseas, as it's a bit of a lifestyle vehicle “like a Honda Ridgeline " and Nissan North America likes "real trucks."There's no timetable for when a redesigned model could arrive, but Meunier seemed to suggest the company's recent acquisition of Mitsubishi could play a role in shaping the next Frontier. Both companies have extensive experience developing pickups, so a collaboration could be a win-win.