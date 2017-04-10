Nissan Straps A Set Of Tracks On Rogue For New Trail Warrior Project

Nissan revealed the new Rogue Trail Warrior Project ahead of its New York Auto Show premiere.
Nissan’s new special one-off project has replaced its wheels for a set of Dominator Tracks, which measure 48 inches long, 30 inches high and 15 inches wide.
The company has also modified the suspension and wheel wells in order to fit the track system but says that the rest of the vehicle remains unmodified, including its 170hp 2.5-litre engine and X-Tronic CVT gearbox.
"This new Rogue Trail Warrior adds a new dimension to family adventures with its snow/sand tracks, gear basket, winch and camo paint," said Michael Bunce, VP Product Planning of Nissan North America. "If you want to stand out from the crowd during a day on the slopes or the beach, this is the vehicle to take."
In addition, the new Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior Project features a custom camouflage body wrap, military-style yellow glassworks, a khaki finish on the tracks system, custom fender flares, an ARB Gear Basker and a Warn 4K winch.
Nissan says that this is just one of the two special Rogue project cars that are scheduled for a debut at this week's New York Auto Show.