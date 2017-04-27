Nissan To Start Making Parts For Its Most Iconic Performance Models

If you’re the owner of a classic Nissan performance car then today is your lucky day as the Japanese marque has announced that it will start producing a number of parts for its most iconic models.
Drive Tribe reports that Nissan will set up a Heritage Parts Program through its Nismo division in the near future and begin churning out any spare parts enthusiasts may need, inevitably hurting aftermarket suppliers but finally providing owners with brand new OEM parts that will fit and function perfectly.
Nissan says the first model on its agenda is the Skyline R32 GT-R but in the not too distant future, a number of other classics will join the R32, inevitably including R33 and R34 Skyline models and hopefully, the likes of the 300ZX and 240Z.
Sales of the new parts are expected to start after autumn this year.