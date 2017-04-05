Nissan X-Trail X-Scape Edition Comes With Its Very Own Drone

Nissan have been mulling over the idea of launching a drone on one of their production cars ever since the Navara EnGuard Concept broke cover last year.
Say hello to the new X-Trail X-Scape limited edition, which features its very own Parrot Bebop 2 drone, tipping the scales at 500g (1.1 lbs).
The drone comes with a Parrot Skycontroller 2 remote control, Parrot Cockpitglasses headset, and can fly for up to 25 minutes, providing a bird's eye view of the surroundings via a 14-megapixel camera, which sends images back to the driver in real time.
Based on the range-topping Tekna grade, this version of the X-Trail features standard equipment such as leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, panoramic sunroof, NissanConnect infotainment, and more. It also gets a range of safety technologies as standard, including Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Signal Recognition, and Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.
Buyers can specify it with a five-seat or seven-seat interior layout, though will have to settle for the 1.6-liter diesel engine, delivering 130 PS (128 HP), which is the only choice.
Approximately 1,200 units of the Nissan X-Trail X-Scape edition will be launched throughout Europe, with pricing yet to be announced.