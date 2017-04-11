Nissan’s Rogue Dogue Concept Is Not Letting The Dogs Out

Nissan’s second project vehicle for the New York Auto Show is another Rogue-based study, only this one focuses on how to keep your dog happy.
The Nissan Rogue Dogue concept provides all the comfort features a dog could ask, featuring from the traditional harness clips to a 360-degree shower and drying system.
According to a survey of 400 dog owners, 83 percent say that it’s just as important for their dog to be safe and comfortable in their car, as it is for the other passengers.
Nissan commissioned the build of the Rogue Dogue concept to Dennis McCarthy, known from his car-related work on a small movie franchise called Fast & Furious. McCarthy was tasked to make this Rogue as dog friendly as possible.
“For all of the dog lovers at Nissan, the Rogue Dogue is so much fun – the equivalent, I guess you could say, of riding with your head out the window if you were a dog,” said Michael Bunce, VP of Product Planning, Nissan North America.
The modifications include features like a built-in non-spill food and water dispenser, a slide-away dog ramp for easy access, heated air vents for the rear cargo area, a modified second row of seats which now gets a pass-through passageway, a dog shower and an integrated drying system and more.
“Everything that we built into the Rogue Dogue project are actually very possible to add to a production Rogue, though you do compromise the available rear cargo area slightly for the ramp, storage compartments and the food and water dispensers,” said Dennis McCarthy, owner of Vehicle Effects. “But really, next to your family, your dog is your most important cargo, so why not?”