No, The BMW M4 GTS Isn't Worth Double The Price Of An M4

With a stripped-out interior, a host of aerodynamic aids and an intriguing water-induction system, the BMW M4 GTS directly rivals the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but it isn’t as good. Simple.
Nevertheless, it is still an impressive performance machine, capable of sprinting around the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 28 seconds but it sold with one big caveat; an absurd price tag.
All 803 (not 700...) examples of the M4 GTS were sold shortly after the car’s release but none of them came cheap. In fact, the U.S. starting price sat at $134,200, almost double that of a standard BMW M4. Is it really worth it?
Well, Doug DeMuro recently jumped behind the wheel of a rare U.S.-delivered M4 GTS to find out and while we won’t spoil his thoughts for you, the simple fact is that this hardcore BMW is one of the brand’s finest ever production vehicles but $134k - Really?