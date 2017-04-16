Norfolk Police Add Porsche Cayman GT4 To The Motor Pool

The cruisers that police use in the United States can be pretty intimidating, especially when you see one grow in your rear-view mirror with lights ablaze. But they're nothing compared to some of the vehicles we've seen police using in other countries overseas.
In Italy, for example, some cops roll around in a Ferrari 458 Spider or Lamborghini Huracan. In Australia, police recently took delivery of a Mercedes-AMG E43 and a BMW i8. And don't even get us started on the United Arab Emirates. Now a police department in the UK has added a Porsche Cayman GT4 to its motor pool.
The track-tuned German sports car was donated for a period of two years by the youth-oriented Lind Trust to the Constabulary in Norfolk – on the east coast of England, not Virginia. It's equipped wit strobe lights, yellow and blue checkerboard livery... the works.
Local motorists shouldn't expect to see the Porsche patrolling the highways, though. The vehicle is earmarked for public-awareness duty, breaking down barriers between police and young drivers at schools, colleges, and wherever is “likely to draw crowds of young people.”
Now we wouldn't mind seeing this Cayman race that Ford Focus RS around one of the UK's many world-class racing circuits with their lights and sirens blaring.
Here I am, #PorscheCaymanGT4. I've been donated to help start what could be life-changing chats with young drivers > https://t.co/5Q79u4BAMW pic.twitter.com/MyVyvXObYK— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 7, 2017