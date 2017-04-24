Norwegian Cruise Line's Latest Ship Has A 2-Story Ferrari Racetrack

Norwegian Cruise Line has partnered with Scuderia Ferrari Watches to install a two-level Ferrari branded racetrack on the top deck of the Norwegian Joy.
Set to be one of the ship's key attractions, the racetrack will allow up to ten drivers to compete against each other in electric go-carts. The thrilling experience with culminate in a photo finish which the winner can then share with friends and family.
There's no word on how much a race will costs but Norwegian Cruise Line says The Haven and Concierge class passengers will "enjoy a number of complimentary rides as part of the amenities and benefits of their suites and staterooms." Once drivers complete on the course, they will be free to browse a nearby retail store which features a selection of Scuderia Ferrari Watches.
The Norwegian Joy is a 3,850 passenger luxury cruise ship and is the company's first purpose-built vessel for the Chinese market. The boat will have a christening ceremony on June 27th and will have home ports in both Shanghai and Tianjin.
Besides the racetrack, the Norwegian Joy boasts a state-of-the-art racing simulator, two multi-story waterslides, and an open-air laser tag course.
Video
Photo Gallery
H/T to Autoblog