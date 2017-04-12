NY Show: 2018 Volvo XC60 Looks Doomed For Success

One of the most important models for Volvo, the all-new 2018 XC60, has made its U.S. debut at the New York Auto Show.
The new XC60 benefits not only from Volvo’s latest design language, but also from the adoption of their Scalable Product Architecture as well, making it the first 60-series model to do so.
The U.S. range will be initially limited to two versions, the turbocharged T5 with 250hp and the turbocharged-and-supercharged T6 with 315hp. Volvo will add the 400hp T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid version at a later date.
“The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President, Design at Volvo. “The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials and the very latest technology - all perfectly blended together.”
The new Swedish SUV will also come optionally equipped with Pilot Assist, the company’s semi-autonomous system that’s capable of steering, accelerating and braking the vehicle on well-marked roads at speeds up to 80mph.
Just like its bigger brothers, the new Volvo XC60 is also equipped with the characteristic portrait-style Sensus infotainment system that features a nine-inch touchscreen display.
“The Volvo XC60 is an important car for Volvo in the United States,” said Lex Kerssemakers, Senior Vice President of the Americas and President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, “It provides a new and more athletic attitude to the design language that was first shown in the 90 series cars.”