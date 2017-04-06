Official Images Of China's New BMW 5-Series Li

The first official images of China’s long-wheelbase 2017 BMW 5-Series have leaked online before the vehicle’s debut on April 19 at the Shanghai Auto Show.
The release of these photos come about 7 weeks after unofficial images of the car made their way onto the web and show a mid-size sedan that promises interior space to rival that of the regular 7-Series.
Officially dubbed the 5-Series Li in China, the wheelbase of the car has been stretched by 13.3 cm (5.2 in) to provide rear seat passengers with additional legroom. Viewed from the outside, the extended doors are the most obvious giveaway of the long-wheelbase car.
Inside, these images show that that rear seat passengers will benefit from more room than ever before and enjoy the perks of a touchscreen display on the arm while being surrounded in sumptuous Nappa leather. Two 10.25 inch screens have also been installed in the rear.
When sales of the model begin, three engine options will be available. The first, the 525 Li, will have a 2.0-liter turbo’d four-cylinder with 224 hp while the second will be the 530 Li with a punchier 252 hp 2.0-liter. Last but not least will be the 540 Li, installed with a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six offering up 340 hp.