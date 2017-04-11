Ohio Ford Dealership Now Selling 550HP EcoBoost Mustangs For $33k

A Ford dealership in Ohio is offering customers a potent package for the Ecoboost-powered 2015-2017 Mustang that lifts power to 550 hp.
Offered through Lebanon Ford, the package can be fitted to any new Mustang Ecoboost, bringing the total price for the muscle car up to $32,995. Alternatively, existing owners can have the kit installed for $7,600.
To deliver 240 hp more than a stock EcoBoost-powered Mustang, the kit includes an enlarged Borg-Warner turbocharger, a bigger intercooler and a Cobb Accessport that flashes the ECU. The dealership recommends this upgrade kit being complemented by the optional $1,995 EcoBoost Performance Package that includes additional cooling, distinct chassis tuning and larger wheels.
When a modified Mustang is outfitted with drag radials, Lebanon Ford says it should be capable of running a quarter mile between 11.2 and 11.7 seconds.
Perhaps the only downside of the upgrade package is that it voids the car’s factory powertrain warranty.