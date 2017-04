Ohio Ford Dealership Now Selling 550HP EcoBoost Mustangs For $33k

VIDEO

A Ford dealership in Ohio is offering customers a potent package for the Ecoboost-powered 2015-2017 Mustang that lifts power to 550 hp.Offered through Lebanon Ford , the package can be fitted to any new Mustang Ecoboost, bringing the total price for the muscle car up to $32,995. Alternatively, existing owners can have the kit installed for $7,600.To deliver 240 hp more than a stock EcoBoost-powered Mustang, the kit includes an enlarged Borg-Warner turbocharger, a bigger intercooler and a Cobb Accessport that flashes the ECU. The dealership recommends this upgrade kit being complemented by the optional $1,995 EcoBoost Performance Package that includes additional cooling, distinct chassis tuning and larger wheels.When a modified Mustang is outfitted with drag radials, Lebanon Ford says it should be capable of running a quarter mile between 11.2 and 11.7 seconds.Perhaps the only downside of the upgrade package is that it voids the car’s factory powertrain warranty.