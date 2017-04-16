Old VW Tiguan To Be Sold In The States Alongside New Model

The all-new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan will arrive in U.S. dealerships later this year. Despite the improved features if brings to the VW family, the German brand has revealed that the outgoing Tiguan will exist alongside the new model for the 2018 and 2019 model years.
While recently speaking with Car&Driver, VW’s senior vice president for product marketing, Hendrik Muth, revealed that the current model will be branded the Tiguan Limited and target budget buyers who don’t want the much larger new-age Tiguan and its third-row.
Although this decision may seem strange, it kind of makes sense. Last year proved to be the most successful year for the Tiguan in the States, with sales topping 43,000 units, an increase over the previous record from 2015.
Compared to the existing Tiguan, the new model is 10.7 inches longer, 4.4 inches of which comes from the elongated wheelbase. It can also be optioned with a fleet of advanced accessories, including the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, a premium audio system from Fender, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
Volkswagen has yet to announce how much the Tiguan Limited will cost, but it will certainly be cheaper than the new car.