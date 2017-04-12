Opel Cascada Supreme Special Edition Celebrates Spring

With the launch of the new Insignia, and the brand's SUV push, some may have forgotten that Opel has a convertible in their lineup too - the Cascada.
The German are trying to keep their open-top model competitive by launching a new special edition, called the Cascada Supreme.
Don't expect a major overhaul, as the Supreme comes only with a few special exterior touches, such as the black grille crossbeam and side mirror caps, 20-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone design, and a choice of three colors: Lava Red, Snow White or Onyx Black.
Inside, it gets red seams on some of the materials, along with leather upholstery, decor strips and piano lacquer finish for the heated three-spoke steering wheel.
Prices in Germany start at €26,900 ($28,515), tax included, but can go higher with the addition of a few optional features that include a range of driver assistance gizmos, Opel OnStar personal connectivity and service assistant, and others.
Engine options include the 1.4-liter and 1.6-liter turbo with 120 PS (118 HP) and 200 PS (197 HP), along with the 2.0-liter CDTI diesel that delivers 170 PS (168 HP).