Opel Cascada Supreme Special Edition Celebrates Spring

PHOTO GALLERY

With the launch of the new Insignia , and the brand's SUV push , some may have forgotten that Opel has a convertible in their lineup too - the Cascada.The German are trying to keep their open-top model competitive by launching a new special edition, called the Cascada Supreme.Don't expect a major overhaul, as the Supreme comes only with a few special exterior touches, such as the black grille crossbeam and side mirror caps, 20-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone design, and a choice of three colors: Lava Red, Snow White or Onyx Black.Inside, it gets red seams on some of the materials, along with leather upholstery, decor strips and piano lacquer finish for the heated three-spoke steering wheel.Prices in Germany start at €26,900 ($28,515), tax included, but can go higher with the addition of a few optional features that include a range of driver assistance gizmos, Opel OnStar personal connectivity and service assistant, and others.Engine options include the 1.4-liter and 1.6-liter turbo with 120 PS (118 HP) and 200 PS (197 HP), along with the 2.0-liter CDTI diesel that delivers 170 PS (168 HP).