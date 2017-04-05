Opel CEO Teases New Grandland X On Social Media

The clock has started ticking for the new Opel Grandland X, which should be unveiled any day now.
Teased by the brand's CEO, Karl-Thomas Neumann on social media, Opel's upcoming flagship SUV will share its underpinnings with the latest Peugeot 3008.
This was decided way before General Motors sold Opel to PSA, and it's not the first time the two companies collaborate on launching new products.
Exact details surrounding the new Opel Grandland X have yet to be released, but once it will be ready, expect a tweaked exterior design and a different cabin than the one found in its French cousin that uses the new i-Cockpit layout.
Moreover the new Opel Grandland X will also probably differ by offering an optional all-wheel drive version, something that isn’t on the list of the 3008's model range.
Differences between the two models are believed to stop here, with the 1.6-liter petrol along with the 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter diesel units used on the 3008 probably ending up under the hood of the German SUV as well.
As for the exact reveal date of the new Opel Grandland X, the carmaker's chief didn’t have much to say except for 'Stay tuned!', which backs up our previous statement that it could debut soon.
Habe heute im #Opel Werk meinen neuen Videocast zum #Grandland X gedreht. Stay tuned! https://t.co/rIhAisZGkk \KTN pic.twitter.com/boIpoGGFvO— Karl-Thomas Neumann (@KT_Neumann) April 4, 2017