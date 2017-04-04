Opel Karl Rocks Arrives At Dealers Across Europe, Starts At €12,600

Some six months after it was shown in Paris, Opel have started shipping the Karl Rocks to dealers across select European markets.
Building upon the regular Karl, it can be had from €12,600 (equal to $13,419) in Germany and gets an 18 mm (0.7 in) increased ground clearance, plastic cladding all around, silver roof rails and special 15-inch rims.
Inside, it gets an exclusive fabric seat upholstery, front sill plates, and standard Radio R 300. Buyers, however, can also spec the new Karl Rocks with the IntelliLink 4.0 on demand, which, in turn, adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
Opel's small crossover can seat five and has 40/60 split rear seats at no extra cost, which can be folded down to increase the total boot capacity to 1,013 liters.
The 1.0-liter petrol engine that produces 75 PS (74 HP) and can be had with a standard 5-speed manual gearbox or an optional 5-speed automated transmission is shared with the regular Karl and is part of the engine lineup.
Joining it is the 1.0-liter LPG ecoFLEX, which is the most frugal variant of the A-segment vehicle. NEDC estimates that the combined LPG fuel consumption is 5.9 l/100 km (39.87 mpg US), and when it runs on gasoline, it burns an average of 4.7 l/100 km (50.05 mpg US).
This allows it to cover a distance of up to 1,019 km (633 miles) in between fillips, thanks to the 32-liter gasoline and 20-liter LPG tanks, according to NEDC, but expect less in the real world.