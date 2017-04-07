Open-top Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spotted Screaming Its Way Around The ‘Ring

With the Nurburgring lap record still hot off the oven, Lamborghini soldiers on with the development of their next hardcore model, the Huracan Performante’s Spyder derivative.
Following our previous scoop, the new Lamborghini was caught unsurprisingly doing some testing on the famous German track.
Don’t expect any surprises hiding under the skin of the Performante Spyder; it’ll use the same 5.2-litre V10 making 631hp and 443lb-ft of torque with the fixed-roof version which is capable of a 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and of a 202mph top speed.
The loss of roof should mean that the Spyder version will be slightly heavier but it will retain the apparently very effective ALA active aero agenda, complete with the hollow fixed rear wing and the electric motors used for opening various flaps around the car.
Lamborghini shocked the automotive world when they’ve announced that the Huracan Performante lapped the ‘Ring in 6:52, 5 seconds faster than the previous record holder, the Porsche 918 Spyder and 7 seconds less than the lap time achieved by its bigger brother, the Aventador SV.
The Italian company is also the only one which has a naturally aspirated engine in the segment, offering an unmatched aural experience when compared to its rivals from McLaren and Ferrari. Add to that the title of the fastest production car around the Nurburgring and the extra drama of the open-top driving and you got yourself a winner.
Lamborghini is expected to reveal the Huracan Performante Spyder in the next few months.
