Open Your Cheque Book, This Lamborghini Aventador SV Doesn't Come Cheap

Just 500 examples of the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster are being made and as we’ve come to expect from Lamborghini customers, many have been finished in phenomenal colors and this one is no exception.
Currently for sale from Dubai dealer Deals on Wheels, this Aventador SV Roadster is surely one of the brightest and boldest we’ve ever laid eyes on. The metallic blue paint, which appears to be Blu Nethuns as Lamborghini calls it, has eye-catching flakes and offsets the gloss and matte carbon fiber components in a stunning way.
As if the paint alone wasn’t bold enough to attract attention, the original owner also had the supercar painted with orange pinstripes on the rear wing uprights, elements of the rear bumper and the sharp diffuser. The large SV logos and brake calipers also adopt the same shade of orange.
The dealer is looking for 2.095 million AED (around $570,000) for the one-off Aventador. Despite the high-watering price tag, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it find a new home in no time.