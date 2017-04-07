Order Books For New Seat Ibiza Are Now Open, 1.5 TSI To Arrive Later

Seat have started taking orders for the new generation Ibiza, which debuted earlier this year.
The new Spanish supermini will be available in four trim levels: Reference, Style, FR, and Xcellence, aiming to rival models like the Renault Clio, Ford Fiesta and Opel/Vauxhall Corsa among others.
Thanks to the adoption of the new MWB A0 platform, it's also more spacious than its predecessor, featuring a 95mm longer wheelbase and 355 liters of luggage space.
The 2017 Seat Ibiza is also tech friendly and comes packed with either a 5-inch or an 8-inch touchscreen display, smartphone integration with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, wireless charger and a Beats 300W premium sound system, in addition to a wide list of driver assistance systems.
As far as the engine lineup goes, the new Seat Ibiza can be had with an entry-level 75 PS (74 HP) MPI engine, or with a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI with 95 PS (94 HP) or 115 PS (113 HP). Seat plans to offer a 90 PS (89 HP) version powered by compressed natural gas and a 1.5-liter TSI version with 150 PS (148 HP) later down the line.
Diesel lovers are offered the 1.6-liter TDI in three different power outputs: 80 PS (79 HP), 95 PS (94 HP) and 115 PS (113 HP), which in turn can be had with either a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.
Despite announcing the opening of the order books for the all-new Ibiza, Seat has yet to reveal any pricing info, with pre-sales said to start progressively in selected markets next week and the first deliveries taking place in June.