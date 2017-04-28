Order Books For Special DS7 Crossback ‘La Premiere’ Now Open In The UK

Customers who wish to be the first to get a DS7 Crossback in the UK will be those who’ll order the exclusive La Premiere limited edition.
The French premium brand opened the order books for the initial version of their much awaited DS7 Crossback, giving customers the option of either placing an order online or by visiting a DS Store or a DS Salon.
The DS7 Crossback La Premiere will be available in three exterior colors; Cumulus Grey metallic, Pearl White or Perla Nera Black pearlescent over a contrasting Art Rubis Nappa leather upholstery, with the seats featuring a watch-strap leather design with pearl top-stitching.
The car will also come with a special B.R.M. R180 timepiece and will ride on 20-inch ‘Paris’ gloss black alloy wheels. Other standard features include two 12-inch digital screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, active LED headlights, active cruise control with Lane-Keeping Assist, Night Vision and the company’s new Active Scan Suspension, which uses a camera to anticipate bumps and undulations in the road ahead and optimize itself to provide the best comfort levels possible.
Customers will be given a choice of either a petrol 1.6-litre THP 225 or a diesel 2.0-litre BlueHDi 180 engine, both mated to the company’s eight-speed automatic gearbox. Both of them are front-wheel drive, with the petrol version achieving a 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 141mph, with the diesel’s figures to be 9.4 seconds and 128mph. Fuel efficiency is rated at a combined 39.2mpg UK and 137g/km of CO2 for the petrol and 58.8mpg UK and128g/km of CO2 for the diesel.
No matter which engine you choose, the starting price is set at £42,650 (around $55k in current exchange rates) on-the-road. Reservations for the La Premiere edition will be accepted only until December 31st and if you belong to those who just can’t wait, DS offers the highest-quality virtual reality experience in its DS Stores and DS Salons for them to view the new SUV full-size in 3D.