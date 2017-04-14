Pair Of Jeeps Delivering Revenge To Parking Hogger Smells Fishy

We all feel a bit frustrated when we come across a bad parking job, but two Jeep owners supposedly felt like they should teach a lesson to the driver of a Mercedes GLA which was parked over two bays.
The plan was to park their frankly intimidating modded Jeeps so close to the poorly parked GLA in order to block access to its doors. A few moments later the Mercedes driver shows up, only to see his car trapped between the two Wranglers.
After making a few tries to open the doors of his car, the driver angrily kicks the tires of the two Jeeps in a total unnatural way with the hoodie on as if to hide his identity , followed by a rather ungrateful entrance in the car through the boot.
A lot of people argue that the incident was staged and we agree - it does look fake, I mean just look at how that Mercedes driver acts...