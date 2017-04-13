Pennzoil Bids Farewell To The Dodge Viper ACR In High-Speed Style

Following dwindling sales, the death of the Dodge Viper was all but inevitable. However, that doesn’t make it any less sad to see the iconic supercar disappear.
In a fitting celebration of the Viper, Pennzoil recently put together a stunning farewell clip featuring a bright yellow ACR powersliding and screaming along some of Miami’s most iconic streets.
The basic story is that the Viper in question is the last produced and was stolen from a shipping yard. The expert driver drifts it like an absolute master around the city before quietly returning it to its rightful owner. The story leaves a little to be desired but the driving and cinematography is truly mind-blowing.
A couple of months ago, Dodge announced that production of the Viper will end on August 31 and although it isn’t known how many 2017MY cars will be produced, a dealership in North Carolina ordered no less than 135 of them.
In 2015, Pennzoil released a similar clip involving the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and at the end of the video below, hints that the next instalment will feature the new Demon.