Peugeot 3008 GT Reportedly Coming In 2019 With 300 Hybrid Horses

A hotter version of the new 3008 has been on Peugeot's table for some time, but it now seems that the French carmaker has finally decided on how to approach the segment.
Previous rumors suggested that it could get the GTI badge, but the brand's product director, Laurent Blanchet, has told AutoExpress magazines that it would be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), possibly wearing the GT moniker.
"The hybrid is a sporty car, but the GTI badge is more for the small hatchback segment; a 3008 with a GTI badge is too much right now. We could use the GT label instead", Blanchet commented. "I can tell you, this technology (PHEV) will be available with our 1.6 THP petrol engine. Combining the petrol engine with an electric motor, the combined horsepower of the car will be more or less 300 (HP)."
This number will put the plug-in hybrid version of the Peugeot 3008, which will get a 4WD thanks to the electric motor placed on the rear axle, in the same performance league as the upcoming Seat Ateca Cupra. As a result, it is expected to be able to cover the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint under 6 seconds, before topping out at 241 km/h (150 mph).
Don’t get too hyped about Peugeot 3008 PHEV, as it is still some two years away, as the company's official said, adding what everyone already knows - more plug-in hybrids joining the range, as part of their 'Push-to-Pass' growth plan.
"The 3008 with the technology I have mentioned will arrive in 2019, and then we will develop a PHEV for all of our range."