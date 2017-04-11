Peugeot 905e Is A Futuristic French Racer

Although Peugeot may not produce the fastest or most thrilling vehicles on the market, it does have a rich history in motorsports, including multiple wins in one of the world's most famous races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. According to some reports, it may be on the verge of returning.
As we eagerly await to hear if and when this will happen, we recently stumbled upon a truly incredible design of a futuristic Peugeot race car that looks truly phenomenal.
Designed by Monholo Oumar and Yung Presciutti on Behance, the vehicle has been dubbed the 905_e and depicted in a number of different variations, all of which would be perfectly suitable to a racing series in a few decades time.
At the front, the 905_e includes a bold front fascia that incorporates slim headlights, a bold front splitter and an incredibly low-slung front end. Additionally, it includes a small glass cockpit that sits at almost the same level as the huge front and rear wheels. At the rear, there's a set of two small exhaust pipes and an open tail where some of the suspension components are visible and complemented by six small, vertical taillights.
The design of the 905_e is so impressive that it makes even Peugeot's official Vision Gran Turismo car seem rather dull.