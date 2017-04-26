Peugeot Joining F1 Could Be A Little Something Like This

With PSA on its way to becoming Europe's second largest automobile manufacturer, joining Formula 1 again might be worth exploring.
We say "again" because Peugeot Sport was involved with Formula One back in 1994, and continued as an engine supplier for Jordan as well as Prost GP from 1995 until the 2000 season, when the French automaker finally pulled the plug.
So what went into this computer generated livery posted on Behance? Well, first of all, hats off to Sean Bull Design, for yet another creative take on a new hypothetical Formula 1 team - he also previously rendered the likes of Audi and Aston Martin as F1 teams.
For inspiration, the designer clearly looked at what Peugeot is doing in all motorsports its currently involved with, even using some of the sponsors you'd see on modern-day Peugeot Sport racing machines. And no, having Red Bull as a sponsor is nothing new for the French outfit.
How do you feel about the livery, as well as the thought of having Peugeot rejoin Formula 1?