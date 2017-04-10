Pininfarina-Design Fittipaldi EP7 Supercar Coming To The U.S.

Emerson Fittipaldi, the man behind recently-launched Fittipaldi Motors, says that his special EF7 supercar will be sold in the United States.
The Pininfarina-designed supercar from the Geneva Motor Show will be restricted to just 39 units globally and initially, they will be restricted for use on the track. Down the road, Fittipaldi says the firm will look at making the EF7 street legal.
Speaking to Automotive News, Fittipaldi said “The company is American. It's where I live. It's where my family lives. We want to concentrate on the U.S. market.”
He estimates that approximately half of all EF7s will be delivered in the United States.
Beneath the vehicle's stunning bodywork, Fittipaldi's creation is powered by a naturally-aspirated 4.8-liter V8 engine revving to 9,000 rpm. It delivers 600 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque and incorporates a six-speed sequential gearbox funneling power to the rear wheels thanks to a two-way mechanical limited slip differential.
Deliveries of the Fittipaldi EF7 are expected to commence next year.