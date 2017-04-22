Place Your Bets: Ferrari 458 Speciale Vs McLaren 675LT

When it comes to track-focused supercars, few can do it better than the likes of Ferrari and McLaren.
However, just like in Highlander, during a drag race there can only be one winner, and as terrific as the 458 Speciale is, math suggests that it might be out of its depth when confronted by the McLaren 675LT.
This drag race comes to us courtesy of Youtuber Shmee150, and that purple McLaren is his own 675LT Spider. Before we talk about what happened though, let's run through some numbers and see how the two models stack up.
Keep in mind, the two are supposedly direct rivals, even though Ferrari has yet to offer a track version of its faster 488 GTB.
Anyway, here's what the 458 Speciale has going for it: 4.5-liter V8 powertrain, pushing out 605 PS (597 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque. It's quick enough to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3 seconds flat, before maxing out at 325 km/h (202 mph).
The McLaren 675LT Spider on the other hand makes use of a 3.8-liter twin turbocharged V8, good for 675 PS (666 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. It's quicker than the Ferrari to 100 km/h (62 mph) by 0.1 seconds and has a top speed of 326 km/h (203 mph).
While these specific numbers may be nearly identical, the 675LT has a massive torque advantage over the Ferrari, and once they put their power down, it really shows.