Plug-In Hybrid Audi Q8 To End The Monopoly Of GLE Coupe And X6

Audi is about to add a new SUV-Coupe model in its lineup with the upcoming Q8 which becomes less and less camouflaged as time passes by.
The German company has long left Mercedes and BMW alone in the premium SUV Coupe segment but the arrival of the Q8 will change that.
Based on the same underpinnings with various models of the Group, such as the Audi Q7 and the Bentley Bentayga, the new Q8 will just as long with the Q7 but will come with a lower roofline and a strict four-seat layout inside.
Most of its design details have already been previewed with the two concepts, the latest one being the Q8 Sport Concept shown at the last Geneva Motor Show.
One of the differences between this late prototype and the Q8 Sport Concept is the front headlights which in the production model are L-shaped instead of the slim design on the Geneva show car.
The new Audi Q8 is also expected to be powered by the company’s latest generation 48-volt plug-in hybrid powertrain, combining a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 with an electric motor for a total of 469hp (476PS) and 516lb-ft (700Nm) of torque. These figures were revealed with the Q8 Sport concept and are expected to reach production unaltered.
A series of conventional engines, already known from the Q7 range, will also find their way under the sexy bodywork of the new Q8. The chassis will ride on air suspension while all versions will come equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and of course all-wheel drive.
Audi is expected to introduce the new Q8 to markets worldwide in 2018.