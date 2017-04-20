Polaris Slingshot Gets Special Midnight Cherry Variant

Want to put yourself behind the wheel of a BMW i8 ? It'll cost you a good $140k. If that's too rich for your blood, you can pick on...

https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-J6I5fuTWxbc/WPe9E1AScTI/AAAAAAAAah8/sKtNotmntnQ3zZeoPm-9rKNE5yYDhIwqwCLcB/s72-c/i8-scrap.jpg