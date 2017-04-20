Polaris Slingshot Gets Special Midnight Cherry Variant

The quirky Polaris Slingshot may not be changing the industry in any significant way but to the company’s credit, is still on sale and being snapped up by customers despite its unconventional design. Now, customers have even more choice than ever before when selecting a Slingshot.
Premiering this week is the special edition Polaris Slingshot Midnight Cherry and as the name implies, the key difference between it and a regular Slingshot is in the paint.
The vast majority of the body panels are now finished in a cherry metallic paint and are contrasted by a selection of white vinyl graphics. Additionally, Polaris has re-trimmed the sports seats in new quilted leather and thicker foam to add some more comfort to the Slingshot’s ride.
Elsewhere, the Midnight Cherry edition is based around the SL trim level. That means it receives Bluetooth integration, a reverse camera, Rockford Fosgate sound system and get this, a fixed windshield.
Power meanwhile comes from a GM-sourced 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 173 hp, all of which is funneled to the single rear wheel.