Police In Milan Are Using A 458 Spider Seized From Mafia

Police in Milan, Italy have just unveiled a Ferrari 458 Spider which authorities will use for legal education projects and the story behind the supercar is quite fascinating.
In September 2015, Milan police confiscated the 458 due to anti-mafia laws and while in many countries the car would have been immediately impounded or crushed, Italian police and the fire brigade can request to keep the seized items.
They did just that and sent the car to a local company called Carrozzeria Marazzi Caronno Pertusella who modified the 458 Spider free of charge. It includes a new police livery combining white, red and green and a pair of modified rear buttresses to support the two police lights.
Authorities say that the supercar will be shown a number of special events for children to make them understand that crime does not pay.