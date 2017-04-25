Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Tries Its Hand At Rallying

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is one of the most iconic 911 models ever produced and despite only being six years old, has proven to be a true collectible among automotive aficionados.
Although the facelifted 991.2 GT3 and 991 911 R both have 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engines, the GT3 RS 4.0 was the first to lift capacity beyond 3.8-liters. Just like its modern siblings, it also delivers exactly 500 hp and is incredibly rare, restricted to just 600 units worldwide.
Despite the car’s rarity, one currently competes in the Group R-GT rally competition, held at each tarmac stage on the World Rally Championship calendar.
Restrictors placed on the engine mean that this rally-spec GT3 RS 4.0 is slightly down on power over the road car but even still, seeing and hearing it being driven to the limits on thin and technical roads is a true pleasure. It’s a true shame that so many 4.0s are sitting in garages around the world collecting dust.