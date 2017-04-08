Porsche 911 R Looks Classy With Dark Green Premium Wrap

One of the things that's great about wrapping up your limited edition car in whatever color you choose, is that you also protect the original paint.
And keeping cars such as the Porsche 911R in tip top shape has to be a must for any owner. Last year we heard about some of them trading hands for a mind-boggling $700,000. Some flippers even asked for over $1 million.
Of course, this was when people thought this could be Porsche's last ever hardcore 911 with a manual transmission - which isn't the case, since you'll be able to shift gears all by yourself behind the wheel of the new 2018 GT3 RS as well.
Still, the 911R is special and we've seen quite a few of them rocking different color exteriors, or special wraps - though most tend to stick with the two stripes look on top and the 'Porsche' markings on the sides.
This one here is dark green, courtesy of Print Tech Premium Wrapping. No stripes, no markings, in fact nothing that could be considered flashy.