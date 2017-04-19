Porsche Brings Five New Models To Shanghai, Including China-Only LWB Panamera Executive

While the main focus here might be on the launch of the Panamera Sport Turismo in Asia, a couple of long wheelbase versions might just end up stealing the show in Shanghai.
We're talking about the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is set to arrive in China exclusively as a luxurious Executive variant with a long wheelbase.
Then you've got the 330 PS (326 HP) Panamera Executive with rear-wheel drive, which boasts long-wheelbase characteristics as standard. "This model underlines how important the Chinese market is to us," emphasized Porsche chairman, Oliver Blume.
In 2016, Porsche delivered no fewer than 65,246 vehicles in China, which again proved to be their largest individual market. Now, models like the new Panamera Sport Turismo are expected to help the German automaker grow even more.
Also being shown in Asia are the new 911 GTS models as well as the 911 GT3 Cup racing car. Two door Porsche models actually became more popular in China last year, with sales having gone up by 11% compared to 2015.