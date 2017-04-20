Porsche Could Extend EV Range Beyond Mission E

Porsche chief executive Oliver Blume has revealed that the German marque could create a range of electric vehicles beyond the impending Mission E in order to adapt to strict Chinese emissions restrictions.
At the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, Blume told Automotive News that a number of new battery-powered models could join the production-spec Mission E early next decade but failed to reveal if they’ll be brand new models or simply electrified variants of existing cars.
Nevertheless, Blume also revealed that a number of new plug-in hybrid Porsches could be produced beyond the existing Cayenne and Panamera hybrids.
“It’s more than just the need to comply with rules. We find the technology as such interesting, as electric cars allow a very sporty driving experience, which fits well with the core value of our brand,” he confirmed.
Porsche intends on bringing the Mission E to the market in 2019 and wants to sell approximately 20,000 examples annually. The original concept made use of two electric motors that drove all four wheels and delivered in excess of 600 hp. Additionally, the concept was capable of covering about 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge.