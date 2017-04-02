Porsche Design's Monoblock Actuator Is A Masterpiece In Titanium

Sports car manufacturers routinely partner with established watchmakers to produce automotive-inspired timepieces. Not Porsche, though. Porsche makes its own. And its latest is a real piece of work.
The new Monoblock Actuator is a masterpiece honed from titanium. It results from a collaboration between several of the automaker's divisions, including Porsche Design Timepieces AG (in Switzerland), Studio F. A. Porsche (in Austria) and the famed Porsche Development Centre in Weissach, Germany.
Like any good racing watch, it incorporates a chronograph mechanism (for timing laps and whatnot). But instead of buttons on the side, the stopwatch is operated through a rocker switch integrated into the case itself. The inspiration is said to have been taken from the valvetrain on the 911 RSR, but strikes us as at least as similar to the operation of a competition paddle shifter.
The automatic timekeeping mechanism is derived from the Calibre ETA Valjoux 7754, and features a GMT complication as well for tracking a second time zone. It's all housed in a 45.5-millimeter titanium case with either a rubber strap or matching titanium bracelet, and a matte black or blue sunburst dial.
Unveiled at this year's Baselworld watch and jewelry expo in Switzerland, the new Porsche Design Monoblock Actuator reaches stores in May priced from $6,350 – which is a handsome chunk of change for most, but strikes us as far more reasonable than the six- or seven-figure watches we've seen recently from Hublot for Ferrari and Richard Mille for McLaren.