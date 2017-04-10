Porsche-On-Ferrari Crime Results In Unfortunate Racing Incident

Here's one accident that could have been avoided had the driver of that Ferrari 488 GT3 been a little bit more self-aware.
In terms of Nurburgring crashes, this one ranks somewhere near the middle of the field in severity. Not serious enough so as to cause any injuries, but bad enough to end the race for at least one of the cars involved.
All we can say is that the driver of the 488 shouldn't have put himself in a position to be taken out by the Porsche racer. In the end, they collide as if the Porsche was trying to perform a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique) on the 488.
The contact resulted in the Ferrari getting propelled towards the guardrail, where upon impact, the front end of the Italian supercar nearly disintegrates. Good thing the 488 is rear-engined, otherwise the repair bill would have been a lot worse.
Ironically, it's the driver of the 488 that seemed to have a huge problem with what happened, as if he wasn't the one that didn't allow the Porsche sufficient room on the straight, following the overtake.