Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Is A Straight Line Beast

Since German automakers such as Porsche still have ways to go before building an all-electric luxury car, models such as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will continue to represent the pinnacle of performance and technology.
Thanks to this video from Autogefuhl, we get to see what we can only describe as the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid putting on a show in a straight line, with its acceleration as well as exhaust note on full display.
In terms of performance, this hybrid Turbo S can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds, 96 km/h (60 mph) in 3.2 seconds, and then max out at an impressive 310 km/h (192 mph).
It's no wonder this model sits right on top of Porsche's Panamera range. It's 136 PS (134 HP) electric motor is paired with the regular Turbo S' 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, delivering a total of 680 PS (671 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque from as low as 1,400 rpm.
You can also drive the car on electric power alone for up to 50 km (31 miles), but that's not what this video is about - which is why it's so darn enjoyable.