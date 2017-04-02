Porsche’s 2018 911 GT2 RS Marks The Return Of The Widowmaker

In addition to our previous scoop on the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we bring you a fresh set of photos showing the next ultimate 911 being tested at the Nurburgring.
The admittedly scariest version of the 911 is getting the final touches from Porsche and from what we keep hearing, it’s going to be really, really good.
The car you see in the photos is wearing its final production body but Porsche managed to hide away most of its extreme aero agenda out of sight, using extra body panels on places like the front and rear bumpers and the side air intakes.
If you look closely though, you’ll spot the pair of winglets on the front bumper, which together with the louvered front fenders, the additional scoops on the hood and that giant rear wing will make this Porsche not only the most aggressive of its kind but is also going to allow it to produce even bigger downforce levels from the GT3 RS, which has the best aero suit in the 991 family so far.
Power will come from an updated version of the twin-turbo flat six unit found in the 911 Turbo, offering around 650hp, channeled to the rear axle alone in true GT2 fashion. Porsche has recently confirmed that the sole transmission option will be the PDK double-clutch gearbox, as it was deemed the best solution for a car of this calibre. Needless to say that hardcore fans of the manual gearbox can drown their sorrows with a new GT3 instead.
Porsche will reveal the new widow-maker either later this year or in early 2018 so if you are on the lookout, prepared to be scared. Like really scared.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops