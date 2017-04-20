Possible German Workers Strike Threatens Tesla Model 3 Launch

Tesla’s goal of starting production of the Model 3 could be under threat if a possible German workers strike goes ahead.
Late last year, Tesla acquired Germany’s Groham Engineering and formed Tesla Advanced Automation Germany. The move provided the electric automaker with an advanced engineering group that could help speed of development and production for the Model 3.
However, Germany’s Welt Am Sonntag reports that workers at the engineering group could soon begin strike action claiming that they are being paid up to 30 per cent below their required union rate.
In response to the potential of a strike, InsideEVs claims that Tesla has offered to increase pay to employees by 150 euro ($160) per month but they have rejected the deal. The union is looking for wages to rise by nearer to 400 euro ($429) a month.
In a statement, a representative from the company supporting the strike, IG Metall, said “We received an unsatisfactory response from the company. We’re going to check next week whether strikes are possible.”
Elon Musk’s goal of starting production of the Model 3 has been considered overly ambitious by many analysts and if a strike does happen, that July date won’t be reached.