Production Cars Don't Come Much Crazier Than The Mercedes G550 4x4²

When you look at the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4², it may seem rather ridiculous that it can be driven on the road.
However, the extreme off-roader is indeed fully street-legal and compliant with U.S. safety requirements and to explore just how insane it is, Doug DeMuro recently stepped behind the wheel of one.
Perhaps the most insane thing about the 4x4² is the ground clearance. It sits 18-inches above the tarmac, providing it with double the ground clearance of the Ford F-150 Raptor and making it exceptionally capable off the beaten path and absolutely phenomenal to look at.
But is the 4x4² a little too extreme to be driven on the street? Well check out the video below to find out.