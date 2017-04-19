Production-Ready Lync & Co 01 SUV Will Hit The Streets This Fall

Lync & Co might have attracted the interest with their new 03 concept but they’ve also brought the production-ready version of the 01 crossover at the Shanghai Auto Show.
The Geely-owned brand also announced that series production of the 01 will begin later this year at a dedicated factory in Luqiao of eastern China, which will also build Volvo 40-series models.
The new Lync & Co 01 is based on the same underpinnings with the upcoming Volvo XC40 and even was designed and engineered in Sweden.
The first market to receive the new 01 will be China, with the company saying that it will be available with a 180hp 1.5-litre turbo three-cylinder, a 240hp 2.0-litre turbo four petrol unit and a 220hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, all of which will be shared with Volvo models.
Lync & Co says it wants to do things a bit differently, with all of its cars to be always connected to the internet and their own cloud, describing its products as ‘smartphones on wheels’. Lync & Co’s business model is also different and kind of mimics that of Tesla, meaning the company sells directly to its customer and offering a subscription service for those who want a new car without actually buying one.
There will be no base models and the traditional options lists involved though, as the company will offer its cars with “a simple selection of fully equipped, fixed priced collections themed to meet customer and seasonal preferences”. They’ve also announced a lifetime warranty for their cars, although they didn’t specify the details.
We’ll have to wait and see if Lync & Co is actually going to shake things up and more importantly how customers will respond to their call in 2019, when sales in the US and Europe are expected to begin, but we have to admit that out of the numerous start-ups that exist right now, they do sound the most convincing.