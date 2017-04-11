Production-Spec Honda Civic Type R Filmed On U.S. Streets

The new Honda Civic Type R will officially be unveiled to U.S. audiences at this week’s New York Auto Show but one member of the CivicX forums recently filmed and had the chance to jump onboard one in California.
The Civic Type R in question is said to be the first production-spec car to have landed in the United States and is allegedly serial number 00000.
It is also the first example of the new car we've seen painted gloss black and the video reveals that it won’t just have a rather impressive turning radius but also sounds quite impressive under heavy acceleration.
Local pricing details for the car have yet to be announced but Honda has confirmed it will be priced in the mid-$30,000 range, pitting it directly against the $36,120 Ford Focus RS.
Power for the car comes from Honda’s upgraded 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine now delivering 316 hp through the front wheels. Like the Focus RS, the new Type R will be offered exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission with a rev-matching function.