Production-Spec Jaguar I-Pace To Debut In Frankfurt

Jaguar will unveil the road-going I-Pace at September’s Frankfurt Auto Show, just six months after the concept’s European premiere in Geneva.
The British carmaker’s design chief, Ian Callum, has revealed that the styling of the concept is about 80 per cent production ready, meaning the finished product will inevitably benefit from the same spacious cabin and short front and rear overhangs.
In terms of the I-Pace’s powertrain, it should remain almost identical to the concept. That means that it will combine two electric motors with a 90 kWh battery and be capable of travelling at least 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge. It will also churn out 395 hp and 700 Nm of torque.
The batteries, developed in-house by Jaguar, can charge to 80 per cent capacity in 90 minutes and 100 per cent in a little over two hours when plugged into a 50kW DC charging point. As with most electric cars, the I-Pace won’t be light. In fact, Auto Express thinks it will weigh approximately 2,100 kg (4,600+ lbs).
The production-ready I-Pace is expected to cost around 10-15 per cent more than an equivalent F-Pace.