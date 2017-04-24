PSA Says China Is The Key To Make It A Global Automaker

PSA Group’s boss Carlos Tavares says the brand’s presence in China will be key for it to become a successful global automaker.
Following the debut of the Citroen C5 Aircross at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show, Tavares told Autocar that the company hasn’t been going in the right direction in China and needs to refocus.
“China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China. Being successful in China shows we are capable of being a global car maker. That’s why it’s strategic for us to be here,” he said.
Tavares believes that as its three key brands - Peugeot, Citroen and DS - all have new SUVs coming to China (the 3008, C5 Aircross and DS 7 Crossback), PSA is in the position to fight back in the Chinese market after its sales fell by around 16 per cent in the nation and broader south-east Asian region in 2016.
According to the company’s boss, the main problem in China is a lack of awareness about the French brand and that it’ll take time to cement roots in the country.
Alongside its refocus on China, PSA plans to re-enter the North American market.