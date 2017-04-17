Qoros' Koenigsegg-Developed K EV Is A Taste Of Things To Come

As consumers become increasingly attracted to high-performance, all-electric sedans, Chinese automaker Qoros has unveiled its K EV at the Shanghai Auto Show.
The car has been created with the help of Koenigsegg who last year, debuted their revolutionary FreeValve Qamless engine in a separate Qoros concept. As the name implies, the K EV doesn’t rely on an internal combustion engine and is instead totally electric, making use of four electric motors, one to drive each wheel.
All up, Qoros says the car delivers a total of 870 hp and will be capable of accelerating from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in under 2.7 seconds, putting it right in the mid-2 second range most current or future EV sedans seem to be targeting. It will then top out at 162 mph (260 km/h) and alongside the impressive performance, be capable of travelling over 300 miles (482 km) on a single charge.
Underpinning the Qoros K EV is a carbon fiber monocoque and from the outside, the car looks like nothing else on the road. The front is dominated by a set of vertical headlights, a hood with a see-through element and a pair of air intakes in the front bumper. Perhaps the strangest thing about the new Qoros concept is that the glass rear doors slide backwards like in an MPV, the front passenger door opens traditionally and the driver’s door is a gullwing, these Bit Auto images show.
The cockpit of the car is equally as bold as the outside but doesn’t seem all that far removed from a potential production version. The carbon fiber of the monocoque is visible throughout, there’s a large central infotainment screen on the dashboard, a fully digital gauge cluster and a third screen in the center console that controls other vehicle functions.