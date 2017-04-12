Qoros' Koenigsegg-Powered Supercar Concept Revealed Ahead Of Shanghai Debut

Just the other day, Chinese-Israeli automaker Qoros previewed a new concept it's been preparing for the Shanghai Auto Show. Those dark renderings gave us little to go on, but this latest (albeit solitary) image shows us the full monte, as it were.
Called the Model K-EV, the concept stems from an ongoing partnership between Qoros and Koenigsegg. The Swedish firm has already furnished its Chinese partner with its FreeValve camless engine design, and now it has hooked up Qoros with the same kind of transmission-less all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid powertrain as it applied to the Regera.
Exact details on the powertrain's output and capabilities have yet to be revealed, but as you can see, it's enveloped in a cutting-edge design – which also encompasses some innovative features. It has an unusual asymmetric aperture layout, with an automatic gullwing door on the driver's side, a dual-hinged front passenger door (that can open either outwards like a conventional door or horizontally), and a sliding rear passenger door. They grant access to a cabin that's made mostly out of carbon fiber, employed to reduce mass while increasing rigidity and, according to Qoros, longevity as well.
The manufacturer says the use of Koenigsegg's existing “opens the possibility for mass production in the near future,” which is good news. In fact Qoros CEO Dr. Leon Liu says that the company plans on putting it into production in 2019. For now, though, we can look forward to seeing more as the Shanghai show opens its doors next week.