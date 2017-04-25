Quad-Turbo, 3,000 HP Nissan Patrol Redefines The Extreme

Just after we thought we’d seen it all with the Middle East’s crazy Nissan Patrols, 1320 Video recently checked out what’s shaping up to be the craziest Patrol ever conceived.
Whereas the Patrol made famous from The Grand Tour delivers about 2,000 hp from its Nissan GT-R engine, this particular unit takes things to an entirely new level and totally redefines the word ‘sleeper’.
At the heart of this stock-looking Patrol is a fully built engine complemented by not one, not two, not three but four turbochargers, just like the Bugatti Chiron. Whereas the French hypercar delivers 1,500 hp from its huge engine, this Patrol is predicted to deliver about 3,000 hp when its modifications are complete.
If you want some tips on how to build a sleeper, look no further than the folk from the Middle East, they do it better than anyone.