Range Rover Velar Lands In The U.S. At The Hands Of Singer Ellie Goulding

Range Rover opted for popular pop star Ellie Goulding to premiere the new Velar on U.S. soil.
The British SUV company debuted the sexy new Velar in the U.S. with a special event at Hearst Plaza in New York that also included a live performance from Ellie Goulding.
Moving on to the actual car stuff now, the new Range Rover Velar will be available with three engine options in the US, starting from a turbocharged 247hp 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol, a 180hp 2.0-litre diesel and a range-topping supercharged 380hp 3.0-litre V6.
Range Rover is gunning for Porsche Macan, Mercedes GLC Coupe and BMW X4 customers among others, pricing the new Velar significantly higher than the Jaguar F-Pace, starting from $49,900.
Apart from its great looks, the fourth member of the Range Rover family also features a tech-infested interior, with a new infotainment system the company calls InControl Touch Pro Duo. The new system is comprised by two 10-inch screens, making the interior not only feel more futuristic but according to Land Rover more enjoyable as well.
A Range Rover Velar will also be auctioned at the East Side House Settlement charity gala on April 13, with proceeds to benefit the East Side House Settlement, a non-profit organization providing education and social services in the Bronx and north Manhattan.
“Velar is now the compelling, stand-out design in its class, showcasing perfectly optimized volume, powerful, taut surfaces and a stunning silhouette,” said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer.
Sales of the new Range Rover Velar are expected to start this summer.