Refreshed 2018 Infiniti Q50 Brings Better Tech And Quality

Infiniti has brought the 2018 Q50 to New York for its North American debut.
Following the model’s premiere at the last Geneva Motor Show, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 received a number of updates, both inside and out.
On the outside the new Q50 is getting a restyled front grille with a new mesh, a pair of revised bumpers and subtle changes in the lighting units, both front and rear.
Inside is where Infiniti claims they’ve upped the quality by adding stitching to the soft-touch materials surrounding the instrument panel and a sportier shift knob. There is also a new steering wheel with a more sculpted rim design, a pair of new spinal-support seats and Infiniti’s connected InTouch Services added to the infotainment system.
The wide range of driver assistance systems include Active Lane Control, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning and Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Forward Emergency Braking, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.
The most significant update remains the second generation of the company’s Direct Adaptive Steering, the company’s steer-by-wire system that now brings smoother operation and more direct response as well as better compatibility with future semi-autonomous systems.
The range of engines remains unchanged, with the 2018 Infiniti Q50 available with a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine, a hybrid powertrain and the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 in 300hp and 400hp versions.
Infiniti will start selling the 2018 Q50 in the U.S. market later this summer.